Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s rep addresses Barbados’ decision to remove her as head of state

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II has officially responded after Barbados announced its decision to remove her as the head of state next year.

Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on behalf of the Queen that the decision of dropping the monarch as the head of state and becoming a republic was a matter for Barbados.

"This is a matter for the government and people of Barbados,” said the spokesperson.

The announcement was made by the Caribbean nation’s Governor-General, Sandra Mason on Tuesday who said during a speech that "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind."

It was further announced that the country will become a republic by the time it marks its 55th independence anniversary from the British empire in November next year.

Apart from Britain, Her Majesty is the head of state of 15 countries that were previously ruled by the British. These include Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica as well as numerous other island nations in the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean.

During the speech, written by the Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mason said: "Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving.”

"Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence,” she added.

Barbados has become the first country in over three decades to let go of the monarch.

More From World:

US-China investment tumbles to nine year-low

US-China investment tumbles to nine year-low
Sony to launch much anticipated PlayStation 5 in November

Sony to launch much anticipated PlayStation 5 in November
New Zealand plunges into recession first time in decades amid pandemic crisis

New Zealand plunges into recession first time in decades amid pandemic crisis
World Bank says COVID-19 pandemic threatens child education, health gains

World Bank says COVID-19 pandemic threatens child education, health gains
In pictures: Hurricane Sally triggers flooding along Gulf Coast

In pictures: Hurricane Sally triggers flooding along Gulf Coast
Joe Biden to challenge Trump's COVID-19 vaccine claims

Joe Biden to challenge Trump's COVID-19 vaccine claims
Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados Head of State

Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados Head of State

Israel bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds signing of peace deals with UAE, Bahrain

Israel bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds signing of peace deals with UAE, Bahrain
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in 2021

Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state in 2021

Al-Aqsa mosque compound to be closed from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise

Al-Aqsa mosque compound to be closed from Friday as COVID-19 cases rise
iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone

iPhone 12: Expected release date, features and price of Apple's new phone
Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister

Yoshihide Suga elected as Japan's new prime minister

Latest

view all