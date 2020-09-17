Queen Elizabeth’s rep addresses Barbados’ decision to remove her as head of state

Queen Elizabeth II has officially responded after Barbados announced its decision to remove her as the head of state next year.



Buckingham Palace spokesperson said on behalf of the Queen that the decision of dropping the monarch as the head of state and becoming a republic was a matter for Barbados.

"This is a matter for the government and people of Barbados,” said the spokesperson.

The announcement was made by the Caribbean nation’s Governor-General, Sandra Mason on Tuesday who said during a speech that "the time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind."

It was further announced that the country will become a republic by the time it marks its 55th independence anniversary from the British empire in November next year.

Apart from Britain, Her Majesty is the head of state of 15 countries that were previously ruled by the British. These include Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Jamaica as well as numerous other island nations in the Indian Ocean and the Caribbean.

During the speech, written by the Prime Minister Mia Mottley, Mason said: "Barbadians want a Barbadian Head of State. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving.”

"Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence,” she added.

Barbados has become the first country in over three decades to let go of the monarch.