Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew could lose HRH title in ‘a matter of time’: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Prince Andrew could lose HRH title in ‘a matter of time’: report

With protests around Buckingham Palace gaining traction and online platforms crusading against the prince, royal experts believe that the only way for the monarchy to survive this shocking turn of events is to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title.

Prince Andrew’s past attempts to redeem his reputation were considered a ‘car crash’ and with the public fuming even more so day by day, there is a high possibility that Prince Andrew could lose his HRH status.

Even with his title in place, for the time being, the prince was promptly told to step down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” right when the issue initially arose and since then, has also been stripped of his £250,000 salary from public taxes.

That is not to say the prince has no access to money at the moment. The public believes that the prince still has access to the Queen’s private funds, Duchy of Lancaster.

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace told Express UK that Prince Andrew might be stripped of his title very soon.

This decision comes to light near the event of Prince Phillip’s 100th birthday where it is reported that King consort will reduce Prince Andrew’s role in the firm.

Nigel Cawthorne also went on to say that while Prince Phillip is “extremely fond and very proud of his son” he “knows that Andrew’s name is poison currently” and due to that he must reduce his role for “The survival of the monarchy”. All of which “requires that Buckingham Palace backs away from his son.”

The commentator also went on to say, “It is a poignant moment and the loss of Prince Andrew’s HRH title is highly likely merely a matter of time now.”

More From World:

'Sleeping' man in speeding self-driving car charged in Canada

'Sleeping' man in speeding self-driving car charged in Canada
Coronavirus: UK govt warns of reimposing lockdown across England

Coronavirus: UK govt warns of reimposing lockdown across England
Israel imposes second lockdown amid protests as COVID-19 cases rise

Israel imposes second lockdown amid protests as COVID-19 cases rise
India digs deep to ramp up defences on vital China border

India digs deep to ramp up defences on vital China border
WHO alarmed on Europe situation as global COVID-19 cases surge past 30 million

WHO alarmed on Europe situation as global COVID-19 cases surge past 30 million
Global coronavirus infections top 30 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus infections top 30 million: Reuters tally
Turkish President Erdogan slams 'incapable' Macron

Turkish President Erdogan slams 'incapable' Macron
France's premier target of legal complaint over virus management

France's premier target of legal complaint over virus management
Angry clashes erupt in Srinagar after Indian forces martyr four

Angry clashes erupt in Srinagar after Indian forces martyr four

High ranking US diplomat lands in Taiwan

High ranking US diplomat lands in Taiwan
Former model alleges Trump sexually assaulted her in fresh allegation

Former model alleges Trump sexually assaulted her in fresh allegation
WHO warns of 'alarming' coronavirus transmission rates across Europe

WHO warns of 'alarming' coronavirus transmission rates across Europe

Latest

view all