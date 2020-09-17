Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 17 2020
Second case of child sexual abuse reported in Muzaffargarh over 24 hours

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

An unidentified person took a six-year-old girl into a garden and raped her. — Geo.tv/Files

MUZAFFARGARH: A second child sexual abuse case was reported in 24 hours in the district, taking the total tally of similar reported incidents to seven for the month.

An unidentified person took a six-year-old girl into a garden and allegedly raped her.

A week earlier, Pakistanis from all walks of life took to the streets demanding immediate and stern action against those involved in the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape.

The two suspects had allegedly robbed and gang-raped a woman in front of her children on September 9 in an area falling within Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.

The woman was driving to Gujranwala along with her children when she was forced to stop at around 1:30am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after reportedly running out of fuel.

