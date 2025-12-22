Punjab announces winter vacations for educational institutions

A student walks with her mother to school amid foggy weather in Lahore on December 21, 2022. — AFP

The Punjab Higher Education Department on Monday announced winter vacations for all the public and private educational institutions in the province.

According to the notification, all public and private educational institutions will remain closed from December 23 to January 10, 2026.

"All colleges (public and private) shall re-open on Monday, January 12, 2026 resuming full/normal week for all classes," the notification stated.

However, it said, BS-4 year programmes shall continue to function. The notification further added that all examinations shall be held as per the notified schedules of Boards and Universities.

The Punjab government had earlier announced winter vacations for all schools across the province.

The notification, issued by the provincial education department, stated: "Winter vacation in all public and private schools across the province of Punjab shall be observed with effect from December 22, 2025, to January 10, 2026.”

All schools are set to reopen on January 10, 2026, marking the restart of the academic term, the notification added.