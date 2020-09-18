Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

The one moment in military combat that left Prince Harry broken hearted

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Reports reveal Prince Harry was once left ‘broken’ hearted over having to leave his comrades in the line of fire, due to a personal a security breach.

It was reportedly the “toughest decision” the royal ever had to make. For the unversed, the reason the prince’s location was ousted was because of an Australian publication that wrote a piece on the prince’s whereabouts.

The incident was detailed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s autobiographical book Finding Freedom. Co-author Omid Scobiedetailed the incident in the book, claiming, "Ten weeks into his 14-week tour of duty, an Australian tabloid breached the news embargo by revealing that Harry was secretly serving in Afghanistan. Evacuated from the war zone within the hour, a deflated Harry was met by his father and brother when he touched down at RAF Brize Norton back in the UK."

"While Harry described being 'broken' by the experience of leaving his soldiers not of his own accord, he almost immediately started working on making his way back to the front lines - this time as an Apache helicopter pilot."

The book went on to say, "Anger and anxiety started to bubble to the surface, and neither emotion fit into the official persona of a prince.”

"At royal engagements he suffered panic attacks. In the most proper and officious of settings, such as a reception by MapAction to mark Harry's new patronage of the humanitarian emergency response charity, the flight-or-fight instincts of an Apache helicopter pilot kicked in.

"A source remembers that when Harry left the event held at the Royal Society in London: 'He just started taking in deep breaths. ‘The people, the cameras, the attention, He had just let it get to him. He was on the edge.'"

More From World:

China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US

China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India parliament session may be cut short

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India parliament session may be cut short
UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California
US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app

US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app
Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak

Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak
Indian army admits soldiers' wrongdoing in deaths of three Kashmiris in July

Indian army admits soldiers' wrongdoing in deaths of three Kashmiris in July
Trump administration to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat in US on Sunday

Trump administration to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat in US on Sunday
Cities in Europe announce new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Cities in Europe announce new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge
The Queen is reportedly above the law and ‘immune to civil arrest’: report

The Queen is reportedly above the law and ‘immune to civil arrest’: report
Past letter unveils the Queen’s real reaction towards Princess Diana’s death

Past letter unveils the Queen’s real reaction towards Princess Diana’s death

Latest

view all