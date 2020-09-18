Anoushey Ashraf unveils heartbreaking new initiative ‘Believe Women’

Women’s right activist and social justice warrior Anoushey Ashraf has been actively curating candid Instagram posts to educate the masses regarding imperative messages and other heinous crimes like the Lahore gang-rape incident.

In an effort to explain the true meaning behind her cause, Anoushey took to her personal Instagram and wrote, "It’s my small attempt to bring to light REAL stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick minded individuals, so some of us can understand how deep rooted this sickness is and how it effects women."

She has also been posting a daily count of nearly 4 to 5 anonymous stories to her feed, so that people would finally "just listen and read carefully. Mindfully.”



The stories are a plethora of women who spoke out against the harassment they had endured within schools, at markets, at home, in hospitals, at the hands of teachers and even at tuition centers.

