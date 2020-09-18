Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 18 2020
Anoushey Ashraf unveils heartbreaking new initiative ‘Believe Women’

Women’s right activist and social justice warrior Anoushey Ashraf has been actively curating candid Instagram posts to educate the masses regarding imperative messages and other heinous crimes like the Lahore gang-rape incident.

In an effort to explain the true meaning behind her cause, Anoushey took to her personal Instagram and wrote, "It’s my small attempt to bring to light REAL stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick minded individuals, so some of us can understand how deep rooted this sickness is and how it effects women."

TRIGGER WARNING: (some of the words, honesty and stories may not be well received by people, please refrain from commenting and scroll forward if that’s the case) “Believe Women” is a little initiative i’m going to run for awareness through my platform. It’s my small attempt to bring to light REAL stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick minded individuals so some of us can understand how deep rooted this sickness is and how it effects women. 4-5 days of true stories by real women. I’m so proud of EACH of you for sharing your stories. Together we’re stronger and there’s some consolation in knowing we’re not alone. You’re our true life heroes! ️️ Hiding identities because you know why. Any negative comments will be blocked too. Please refrain from hate! Just listen and read carefully. Mindfully. With God as my witness, I share only stories that have been shared in my inbox by real women. Not 1 of them is a made up story. And these stories just don’t come from Pakistan, it’s an issue around the WORLD. So please don’t think I’m doing a disservice to anyone. I’m just trying to get you guys thinking about where we went wrong. Featuring on day #1: Such incidences trigger severe anxiety and trauma for most victims. It’s a scary feeling. My advice would be to speak up in public spaces and tell people around you that an individual is making you uncomfortable, but when you’re 14, it’s difficult to even comprehend what’s truly going on. Educate your girls!! Swipe right ️️️ for the whole story! #metoo #harrasment #rapeawareness FLOODED BY STORIES SO WILL POST ANOTHER SERIES IN A BIT

She has also been posting a daily count of nearly 4 to 5 anonymous stories to her feed, so that people would finally "just listen and read carefully. Mindfully.”

The stories are a plethora of women who spoke out against the harassment they had endured within schools, at markets, at home, in hospitals, at the hands of teachers and even at tuition centers.

