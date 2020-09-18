Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
AFP

Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak

By
AFP

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Health officials in Lanzhou city said 3,245 people had contracted brucellosis, a disease often caused by close contact with infected animals or animal products that can bring about fevers, joint pain, and headaches. Photo: AFP

BEIJING: After a leak from a state-owned biopharmaceutical plant that was manufacturing animal vaccines last year, thousands in north-west China tested positive for a bacterial disease. 

Health officials in Lanzhou city said 3,245 people had contracted brucellosis, a disease often caused by close contact with infected animals or animal products that can bring about fevers, joint pain and headaches.

Another 1,401 people tested as an early positive for the disease, and health authorities said there was no evidence of person-to-person transmission so far.

Chinese authorities found a biopharmaceutical plant had used expired disinfectant in its production of Brucella vaccines for animals between July and August last year -- meaning the bacteria was not eradicated in its factory exhaust.

Contaminated gas from the China Animal Husbandry Lanzhou Biopharmaceutical Factory in Lanzhou formed aerosols containing the bacteria, and this was then carried by wind to the Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute, infecting nearly 200 people there as of December last year.

More than 20 students and faculty members of Lanzhou University, some of whom had been to the institute, subsequently tested positive as well, according to Xinhua news agency.

Lanzhou´s health commission said Friday that sheep, cattle and pigs were most commonly involved in the spread of the bacteria.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, person-to-person transmission of brucellosis is "extremely rare" but some symptoms may reoccur or never go away.

These include recurrent fevers, chronic fatigue, swelling of the heart or arthritis.

The factory — which apologised earlier this year — has had its brucellosis vaccine production licence revoked, Lanzhou authorities said.

Compensation for patients would start in batches from October, according to local authorities.

More From World:

China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US

China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US
UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California
US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app

US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app
Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Indian army admits soldiers' wrongdoing in deaths of three Kashmiris in July

Indian army admits soldiers' wrongdoing in deaths of three Kashmiris in July
Trump administration to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat in US on Sunday

Trump administration to block downloads of TikTok, WeChat in US on Sunday
The one moment in military combat that left Prince Harry broken hearted

The one moment in military combat that left Prince Harry broken hearted
Cities in Europe announce new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Cities in Europe announce new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge
The Queen is reportedly above the law and ‘immune to civil arrest’: report

The Queen is reportedly above the law and ‘immune to civil arrest’: report
Past letter unveils the Queen’s real reaction towards Princess Diana’s death

Past letter unveils the Queen’s real reaction towards Princess Diana’s death
'Sleeping' man in speeding self-driving car charged in Canada

'Sleeping' man in speeding self-driving car charged in Canada

Latest

view all