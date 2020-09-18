Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston says Instagram is fun but promotes hate speech, bigotry and racism

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Jennifer Aniston on Friday joined the protest against Facebook that the social media giant has recently faced from Hollywood celebrities for promoting what they said hate speech and misinformation.

The "Friends" star used her Instagram account to share an advice for Facebook while commenting on a report that claimed Facebook and Instagram pushed Russian ads to 146 million Americans in 2016.

"We need to have this conversation. Instagram is fun and we love connecting with each other--but hate speech, bigotry, racism, homophobia, transphobia are far too welcome on this platform and Facebook must regulate this," she wrote.

She added, "social media is playing a huge role in this election and we need to be conscious of the information we take in. Check you facts and STOPE HATE".

More From Entertainment:

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s demands could ‘put off’ clients and impact their earnings
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to bring ‘Ms. Marvel’ to life as the studio’s first Pakistani director

Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie

Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie
Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez

Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye accused of jeering at Selena Gomez
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Latest

view all