Saturday Sep 19 2020
Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

The entire world has witnessed Kanye West’s descent into mania, and Kim Kardashian feels COVID-19 is to blame for making it all comparatively worse.

A report by Us Weekly suggests that the reality TV star is "deeply disappointed and sad" because Kanye is stuck in a vicious cycle filled with extreme bouts of isolated pain.

While Kim is hurt over Kanye’s behavior, she is not surprised that the rapper is refusing to abide by the rules of his care plan. The star feels, this "downward spiral" is merely an extenuating circumstance propagated by the pandemic. After all, "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye.”

The insider reportedly went on to say, "She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. It's the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.”

