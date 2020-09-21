Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles warns climate crisis will 'dwarf' the impact of coronavirus

Prince Charles has warned the climate crisis will "dwarf" the impact of coronavirus. calling for "swift and immediate action".

In a recorded message, to be played at the virtual opening of Climate Week on Monday, The Prince of Wales said "swift and immediate action" was needed.

He added the pandemic provided a "window of opportunity" to reset the economy for a more "sustainable and inclusive future".

He stated that the Covid-19 was "a wake-up call we cannot ignore".

In his message, Charles said: "Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to 'reset' for... a more sustainable and inclusive future."

"Crisis has been with us for far too many years - decried, denigrated and denied," he continued.

"It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic."

Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus in March after displaying mild symptoms, has been championing environmental causes for decades and has previously called for members of the Commonwealth to work together to tackle climate change.

