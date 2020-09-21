OIC contact group seeks UN intervention in stopping rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21, 2020

Pakistan's Permanaent Representative at UN Munir Akram says that the status of Urdu is also being changed under new legislation by India to obliterate the Muslim identity of IOJK. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

NEW YORK: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir has urged the United Nations (UN) to call upon New Delhi and ask them to halt human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

At its informal meeting in New York, the Contact Group said India should also be urged upon to implement UN Security Council resolutions which call for a plebiscite to enable the people of the IOJK to exercise their right to self-determination.

Read more: Pakistan calls for judicial probe 'under international scrutiny' into extrajudicial killing of three Kashmiris

The members of the contact group voiced deep concerns at continued violations by India of fundamental human rights in the occupied territory.

Conveying the special message of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is engaged in systematically engineering a demographic change in the IOJK through new domicile laws.

The issuance of 1.6 million domicile certificates is meant to change the demography of the occupied territory from a Muslim majority into Hindu majority territory.

He also said that the status of Urdu is also being changed under new legislation by India to obliterate the Muslim identity of IOJK.

Qureshi in his special message stressed that it was imperative for New Delhi to immediately lift its inhumane military siege, remove restrictions on communications, movement, and peaceful assembly, release incarcerated political leaders and reverse new domicile laws.

