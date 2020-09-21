Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab health officials detect fake COVID-19 data entries, launch probe

The country sees relaxation in coronavirus restrictions after the steady decline in coronavirus reported cases. Photo: AFP/File

The Punjab primary and secondary healthcare department has ordered the suspension of nine health officers in Lahore after it found “fake and fictitious entries” of coronavirus data during the month of August.

A notification, seen by Geo.tv, issued by the department, reveals that the city’s COVID-19 data, spanning from August 23 to August 31, was comprehensively analysed. “Upon thorough examination/ scrutiny of data for the said period, following fake/ fictitious entries are found,” it notes.

The document then lists down nine areas in Lahore where smart sampling of the virus was conducted during the eight days.

Read more: Is Punjab’s official data missing deaths from COVID-19?

“It is proved that the deputy district health officers of Ravi, Cantt, Allama Iqbal, Gulberg, Aziz Bhatti, Nishter, Shalimar and Wagha towns were involved in making fake, forged and irreverent data in the dashboard,” the official notification reads.

It further adds that the district health officer DHA “has shown lethargic and careless attitude towards his official assignment and it seems that he has been involved in intentional omission and commission of data.”

The carelessness of the officials was tantamount to misconduct and inefficiency, it explains.

“The primary and secondary healthcare department has a system in place that detects such entries,” said a senior health official, who asked not to be named, “We held an initial probe, but now we have ordered a full inquiry.”

The notification proposes placing the deputy district health officers of the named areas under suspension while a probe is ongoing.

