world
Monday Sep 21 2020
Monday Sep 21, 2020

Royal experts claim Prince Harry is ‘trapped in new California life’

With Prince Harry and Meghan officially settling into a new life, away from the royal family, many royal commentators have begun pointing out how the prince has, in essence, gone from the frying pan into the fire with a high pressure environment change.

One such expert, Camilla Tominey questioned the prince’s decision to change life paths during an interview with Express.UK.

She said, "The question is, you’re finding freedom but are you being trapped in something else? If you find freedom in LA, what does that mean for your life?"

She also went on to say, “If you’re going to be signing multi-million pound deals with TV streaming giants, if you’re giving speeches at a million-pound a pop, what are you going to be expected to say?”

Many of Harry’s loyal fans are aware of his desire to one day settle in Africa for a peaceful life. However, the move to California seems more of an “interesting fit,” one not at all aligned with his past hopes and dreams.

