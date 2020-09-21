Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez on Monday teased her fans with new collaborative song as she shared a video from the shoot.

She has teamed up with Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma, for her new song.

Taking to Instagram, the "On the Floor" singer shared a video teaser featuring her and Maluma.

The captioned read, " My two song collaboration Pa’ Ti - Lonely with @Maluma is almost here! Don’t miss the @TikTok Live: Behind the Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. It all starts on TikTok."







