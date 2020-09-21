Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran meets Gen Bajwa to discuss security situation

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Sources said that the meeting between the prime minister and the army chief was also attended by members of the federal cabinet and other officials. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday to discuss the security situation of the country.

Sources said that the meeting between the prime minister and the army chief was also attended by members of the federal cabinet and other officials.

The meeting took place a few hours after PM Imran lashed out at the opposition, alleging that their criticism of the army and the government during the multi-party conference on Sunday was an attempt to appease India.

“No one is bothered by the APC's decision. The nation is aware of the faces [that were] sitting in the APC and their personal goals,” sources had quoted the prime minister saying in an earlier meeting attended by party representatives and spokespersons.

The premier, sources added, asked government ministers and PTI members to respond "with reason and logic" to the opposition's criticism.

PM Imran was quoted as saying that “in a democracy, all institutions work under the government” and that the opposition’s criticism was “pointless and an attempt to divert attention from their corruption”.

