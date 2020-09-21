Criticism on state institutions during APC an attempt to appease Indian lobby: PM Imran Khan

Hitting back at the multi-party conference hosted by opposition parties on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the statements against the government and state institutions were an attempt to appease the Indian lobby, sources told Geo News.



In a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Monday, which was attended by party representatives and spokespersons, PM Imran guided attendees on the government's policy in response to the opposition's criticism at the All Parties Conference (APC).



“No one is bothered by the APC's decision. The nation is aware of the faces [that were] sitting in the APC and their personal goals,” sources quoted PM Imran as saying. The premier, sources added, asked government ministers and PTI members to respond "with reason and logic" to the opposition's criticism.



PM Imran was quoted as saying that “in a democracy, all institutions work under the government” and that the opposition’s criticism was “pointless and an attempt to divert attention from their corruption”.

The government, during the meeting, decided to speak on the APC's demands and has tasked federal ministers Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry to counter the opposition's narrative presented at the conference.

Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust 'anti-people' govt

Opposition parties on Sunday announced that a new alliance named Pakistan Democratic Movement has been formed under which the parties would unite to oust the incumbent government and released a 26-point charter of demands.

Read more: Opposition announces Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust 'anti-people' govt

Following a multi-party-conference in Islamabad — billed by the opposition as an "All Parties Conference" — the opposition shared the plan of action devised to "rid the country" of the government.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, addressing a media briefing, said that the opposition demands the "immediate resignation of selected Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Niazi".

He said that a failure to do so will result in the joint opposition announcing countrywide protests that will include the participation of lawyers, traders, labourers, farmers, civil society, and the people in general.

"In the first phase, beginning October, rallies will be held in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.

"In the second phase, starting December, huge demonstrations will take place country-wide. In the third phase, to begin in January next year, a long-march will move towards Islamabad," Fazl had said.

"To oust the selected government, the joint opposition will use all tactics, including a vote of no confidence and resignations from the parliament."