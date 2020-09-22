William, Kate respond to Meghan Markle getting ‘airbrushed’ from Harry’s tributes

Prince William and Kate Middleton had recently left fans enraged after allegedly ‘airbrushing’ Meghan Markle out of Prince Harry’s photo tributes.

Now, reportedly, Kensiongton Palace has responded to the claims made by social media users and critics about Meghan’s exclusion from Harry’s birthday tributes on Instagram.

As per ITV’s Royal Rota producer: "The social media pages all celebrated Prince Harry's birthday with pictures. Buckingham Palace's picture was taken at a reception in 2017 with Prince Harry and the Queen.”

"Clarence Houses's was taken in 2014 at the Invictus Games. Kensington Palace's was also taken in 2017 and it was William, Harry and Kate doing a race for Heads Together,” she said.

"The photograph that Kensington Palace put up sparked a lot of debate as to 'where is Meghan?' when it was Harry's birthday. But the Clarence House and Buckingham Palace images was just the Queen and Harry and just Charles and Harry,” she went on to say.

"Should it have been just William and Harry? Does having Kate there pose more questions? Kensington Palace said people are reading too much into this and it's just a nice photo,” said Robinson.

Earlier, Amanda Platell, journalist and royal expert wrote in the Daily Mail about how Harry could have felt about Meghan’s exclusion: “Despite Palace protocol dictating that spouses are not included in pictures celebrating royal birthdays, it must have hurt Prince Harry deeply to see that the images released by his grandmother, father and brother to celebrate his 36th birthday all excluded his wife Megs.”

“To compound things, Kate was in the 2017 picture sent by the Cambridges. As many of us know from bitter experience, families fall out, yet it leaves us all the sadder for it. Surely even blue blood is thicker than water,” she said.

The exclusion was something also pointed out by the Sussex pair’s biggest critic, Piers Morgan who claimed on his show Good Morning Britain that Meghan had been “airbrushed” out of the tributes.

“They all hate each other, let's be perfectly honest. They cut Meghan out,” he said.