India reports lowest coronavirus cases in almost a month

India on Tuesday reported the lowest daily tally in almost a month with 75,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to federal health data released on Tuesday

There were 1,053 deaths over the same period.

There have been 5.6 million cases in total in the country, second only behind the United States.

Moreover, about 4.5 million affected people have been treated so far, the government data showed.

Medical experts had said the country was seeing a second wave of the pandemic in some parts of the country, and that case numbers have surged because of increased testing and the easing of restrictions on public movement.