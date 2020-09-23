Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of Marshall Mathers aka Eminem, has reached two million followers on Instagram.

The social media influencer has made a good name for herself in the world of social media.

The daughter of Silm Shady uses her Instagram to shares her pictures and videos as well as information regarding the projects she undertakes.


Hailie has been absent from Instagram for over five months now. 

While she did not make a formal announcement about taking a break from social media, some fans said Hailie has been active on Instagram stories.


