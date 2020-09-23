Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Army responds to Indian aggression at LoC, inflicts 'substantial damage': ISPR

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in a village located near the Line of Control (LoC). PHOTO BY: AFP

The Pakistan Army inflicted "substantial damage" on Indian posts, men and material on Wednesday as the troops gave a befitting response to India's unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), said the ISPR.

The military's media wing further said that during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noor ul Hassan, age 29 years and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years embraced martyrdom.

The ISPR pointed out that India's ceasefire violations across the LoC have climbed to 2,333 during 2020. 

Relations have been tense between the nuclear-armed nations ever since India's attempt to unilaterally annex occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

Since then, India has issued thousands of domiciles to Indian citizens in occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to alter the demographics of the territory.

Pakistan has protested and reiterated its support for the people of occupied Kashmir and called on the world to restrain New Delhi from its atrocities in the region.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan 'yearning to see me go to jail,' claims Shehbaz Sharif

PM Imran Khan 'yearning to see me go to jail,' claims Shehbaz Sharif
Army chief desires transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, says Bilawal

Army chief desires transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan, says Bilawal
President Alvi gives nod to GB general polls on Nov 15

President Alvi gives nod to GB general polls on Nov 15
Asif Zardari’s plea for dismissal of three supplementary references rejected

Asif Zardari’s plea for dismissal of three supplementary references rejected
'Faisal Vawda should be the last person to point fingers at others'

'Faisal Vawda should be the last person to point fingers at others'

No representative of Nawaz Sharif met the army chief, says Maryam

No representative of Nawaz Sharif met the army chief, says Maryam
Active COVID-19 cases spike again in Balochistan

Active COVID-19 cases spike again in Balochistan
MQM-P's Aminul Haque files freezing order claim against Altaf Hussain at London court

MQM-P's Aminul Haque files freezing order claim against Altaf Hussain at London court
Rapists gave Karachi woman 'influential' person's contact for job after assault

Rapists gave Karachi woman 'influential' person's contact for job after assault
PCB likely to continue with Younis Khan as batting coach

PCB likely to continue with Younis Khan as batting coach
PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report

PCB in talks with South Africa for limited-overs series: report
PM Imran 'deeply appreciates' President Erdogan for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA

PM Imran 'deeply appreciates' President Erdogan for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA

Latest

view all