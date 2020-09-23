Pakistan Army responds to Indian aggression at LoC, inflicts 'substantial damage': ISPR

A Pakistani soldier stands guard in a village located near the Line of Control (LoC). PHOTO BY: AFP

The Pakistan Army inflicted "substantial damage" on Indian posts, men and material on Wednesday as the troops gave a befitting response to India's unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC), said the ISPR.



The military's media wing further said that during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Noor ul Hassan, age 29 years and Sepoy Waseem Ali, age 25 years embraced martyrdom.



The ISPR pointed out that India's ceasefire violations across the LoC have climbed to 2,333 during 2020.

Relations have been tense between the nuclear-armed nations ever since India's attempt to unilaterally annex occupied Kashmir on August 5, 2019.



Since then, India has issued thousands of domiciles to Indian citizens in occupied Kashmir, in an attempt to alter the demographics of the territory.



Pakistan has protested and reiterated its support for the people of occupied Kashmir and called on the world to restrain New Delhi from its atrocities in the region.

