Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Princess Diana is known to have lived quite a challenging life in the royal household where she was constantly held back from being herself.

The late Princess of Wales was once chided for ‘misbehaving’ in public which caused serious uproar and led to severe repercussions, as revealed by Channel 5’s documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War.

Citing the incident, The Sun wrote about Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana being “silly, simpering girls.”

Glynis Barber, the narrator, had said: "Diana did her best to be more fun like Fergie. One attempt at Ascot in 1987 was to backfire."

Royal commentators, Ingrid Seward and Richard Kay also spoke about the incident that wreaked havoc.

"There was one occasion at Royal Ascot where they spotted a friend of Fergie's in the crowd. They were all carrying umbrellas and they poked her bottom with this umbrella. It is all very funny but the repercussions were huge,” said Kay.

"But both Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana were upbraided for sort of misbehaving in public,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK
Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again

Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show
George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death
Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo
Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Latest

view all