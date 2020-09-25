All classes below 8th grade to resume on Sept 28: Saeed Ghani

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani on Friday announced that all classes below the eighth grade will resume on September 28 and not the slightest bit of violation of safety protocols on the part of school administration will be tolerated.

"Pre-primary, primary and secondary classes have all been allowed to go to back to school," he said.

He explained that there had been no disruption as such in the reopening of schools and that it was only the second phase of reopening that had been delayed by only a week.

Ghani said that the schools that were sealed were due to two reasons:
if a coronavirus case was found in school staff, or if small children had been asked to rejoin at a time when permission by the government had not been granted.

"Now as we resume the reopening of schools, Sindh has decided that very strict enforcement of safety measures will be ensured," he warned.

More to follow.

