Janhvi Kapoor in complete awe of Sajal Ali's beauty, sends immense love

Janhvi Kapoor is completely in awe of Sajal Ali's beauty and could not help but gush over her.

It all started when Sajal posted an ethereal picture of herself on the photo-sharing app.



As much as it wowed Sajal's fans, it also left the Bollywood actress completely stunned.

In the photo, Sajal can be seen looking beautiful in a black and white photo.

She is dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of blue denims.

The photo warmed Janhvi's hearts, who sent the actress infinte love in the comments.

The Dhadak actress sent three heart emojis to Sajal.

