Senior Geo News reporter Riaz Shakir passes away in Lahore

A senior journalist and Geo News reporter Riaz Shakir passed away due to a lung illness in Lahore on Saturday.

Shakir had been undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital for the last four days and was on a ventilator due to his ailing condition.

The senior reporter was associated with the Jang Group for the past 32 years and had his expertise in court reporting.

It may be recalled that a few days ago, Geo News correspondent in Badin, Hanifzai, had passed away due to the novel coronavirus.



Hanifzai was suffering from coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Karachi, his son Ijaz had confirmed.

Hanifzai has been associated with Geo News for the past 13 years and had played an instrumental role in highlighting the issues of Badin and Tharparkar.