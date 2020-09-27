Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Over 2,100 kilos of hash stashed in Pasni mountains seized by Pakistan Coast Guards

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

The 2,192-kilo stash of contraband was found during an operation by the land- and sea-based troops. Geo.tv/via The News/Files

KARACHI: The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) recovered more than 2,100 kilogrammes of hash hidden in the mountains near Pasni, south of the Balochistan province, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The 2,192-kilo stash of contraband was found during an operation by the land- and-sea-based troops, who claimed the drugs were worth millions of rupees.

Pasni, where the hash was hidden, is more than 120 kilometres from Gwadar, the much-touted new port city that offers a new connection to China and the landlocked Afghanistan.

The PCG spokesperson further underlined that the stash of hash which was recovered was meant to be smuggled abroad.

