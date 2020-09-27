Lance Bass unveils details of talks with Jamie Spears over Britney Spear’s legal battle

After a long conversation with Britney Spear’s sister Jamie Spears, Lance Bass has a more thorough understanding of what the singer is currently going through in light of her legal escapade and what is truly going on within her inner circle.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight, American singer Lance Bass was quoted saying, "I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation. They aren't as worried as we are.”

He announced this news while talking about his own podcast, The Daily Podcast and went on to say that people "have no idea what's really going on. So we just have to trust that the loved ones around her are doing the right thing."

The singer also went on to say, "The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn…If Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister's back during all this. So I trust her to give us the real information."

While Lance a full supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, he is starting to feel more at ease with Britney’s situation after his extensive talks with her sister.

"I totally support #FreeBritney. I hope everyone figures out exactly what is happening in her life. I do believe that things are settling the way they should be…There's a judge in charge of all this, so we really need to just trust the judge in the situation and know that things will work out for the best."

He also noted, "We all love her and I'm very open to finding out what's going on, but at the end of the day you've no idea what's going on. I have. So I really shouldn't have an opinion."