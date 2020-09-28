Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at no. 1

Monday Sep 28, 2020

American singer Taylor Swift has been riding high in her career of late and now the artist appears to have added yet another feather in her cap.

The 30-year-old singer’s latest album, Folklore, has broken the record held by Whitney Houston of clutching on to the top spot on Billboard 200 charts for over 47 weeks.

Swift’s tally of total weeks surpassed the late music icon who was number one for 46 weeks.

This marks a new record amongst female artists.

According to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, the Lover hit maker’s latest album bagged 87,000 equivalent album units in the US up till September 24.

After Swift and Houston, Adele holds on to the third spot with 34 weeks at number one.

