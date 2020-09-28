Fans react to rumours regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reality TV show

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have responded to reports that they were taking part in any reality TV shows, their spokesman said on Monday.

According to the spokesman for the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex the British royal couple would be not be involved in a fly-on-the-wall documentary series for Netflix.

Earlier, it was reported that Meghan and Prince Harry have jumped onboard a Netflix reality series in the hopes of giving a glimpse to the public who they really are.

The couple recently signed a multi-million dollars deal with the streaming giant.

Harry and Meghan faced strong criticism from the media after the deal.



