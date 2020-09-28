Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Fans react to rumours regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reality TV show

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have responded to reports that they were taking part in any reality TV shows, their spokesman said on Monday.

According to the spokesman for the The Duke and Duchess of Sussex the British royal couple would be not be involved in a fly-on-the-wall documentary series for Netflix.

Earlier, it was reported that Meghan and Prince Harry have jumped onboard a Netflix reality series in the hopes of giving a glimpse to the public who they really are.

The couple recently signed a multi-million dollars deal with the streaming giant.

Harry and Meghan faced strong criticism from the media after the deal.


More From World:

NYT report reveals President Trump paid very few taxes in years leading to presidency

NYT report reveals President Trump paid very few taxes in years leading to presidency
'I’m not Armenia, I’m Armeena,' says Armeena as Armenia clashes with Azerbaijan

'I’m not Armenia, I’m Armeena,' says Armeena as Armenia clashes with Azerbaijan
India's Jaswant Singh, BJP politico who praised Jinnah, dies at 82

India's Jaswant Singh, BJP politico who praised Jinnah, dies at 82
Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting?

Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting?
Muslim athlete disqualified from volleyball match over hijab in US city

Muslim athlete disqualified from volleyball match over hijab in US city
Azerbaijan-Armenia clash: World leaders urge halt to violence after 24 dead

Azerbaijan-Armenia clash: World leaders urge halt to violence after 24 dead
Worldwide coronavirus death toll surpasses one million

Worldwide coronavirus death toll surpasses one million
Meaning trial in London court set to begin in Shehbaz vs Daily Mail defamation case

Meaning trial in London court set to begin in Shehbaz vs Daily Mail defamation case
Sisi warns against bid to bring instability in Egypt after anti-govt protests

Sisi warns against bid to bring instability in Egypt after anti-govt protests
Palestinians blame Egypt as two fishermen shot dead at sea off Gaza Strip

Palestinians blame Egypt as two fishermen shot dead at sea off Gaza Strip
Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

UN mediator says both sides in Yemen's war agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners

UN mediator says both sides in Yemen's war agree to exchange over 1,000 prisoners

Latest

view all