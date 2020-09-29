Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla addresses claims of her moving in with Ryan Dorsey

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Late American actor Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla Rivera has come forth to address reports about her moving in with her deceased sister’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Turning to her Instagram, the model asked for “compassion” while neither denying nor accepting the news about her living with Naya’s ex-husband to raise their son Josey.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Indirectly addressing the stories making rounds, Nickayla said that she is “not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

"What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all do the same,” she added.

Naya was married to Ryan for two years till they went separate ways in 2016, a year after they became parents to Josey, who is now four.

The two were on cordial terms after their divorce as they co-parented their son together. 

More From Entertainment:

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit
Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding

Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding
Amanda Seyfriend welcomes second child with Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfriend welcomes second child with Thomas Sadoski
Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'
Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated for cancelling annual Christmas festivities

Queen Elizabeth heartbreak: Monarch devastated for cancelling annual Christmas festivities

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked

Max Ehrich publicly begs Demi Lovato to give him another chance leaving fans shocked
Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Jordyn Woods pins blame on Tristan Thompson for infamous cheating scandal

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside daughter's breathtakingly beautiful nursery
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparkles in leather jacket as she attends Berlin premiere
Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post

Kim Kardashian teases fans as she appears with Scott Disick in new sizzling post

Latest

view all