PM Imran Khan admits Balochistan is a long-neglected province of Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday admitted that Pakistan's Balochistan province has been neglected for a long time and there is a lot of poverty in the province.



PM Imran passed the observation while addressing the signing ceremony for the award of contracts by Universal Service Fund (USF) for the provision of voice and high speed mobile broadband data in Balochistan and Sindh.

He said that the area from where Sui gas was supplied to all over the country is itself extremely underdeveloped and is no better than one from the stone ages.

"This lop-sided development has a very negative impact on society," he said.

The premier spoke of how poor nations become poorer when all of the nation's wealth is parked into rich countries and despite money laundering laws in place, only rich countries are protected, while the poor are not.



"The result is economic migrants [...] going by ship, drowning in the seas, carrying their children with them. Then these [rich countries] put up fences and walls to keep them out," he continued.



Details to follow.