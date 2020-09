In this 2019 file photo, devotees throng the shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai to mark the start of the saint’s urs in Bhitshah. — APP

The Sindh government on Wednesday announced a public holiday on Friday, October 2.

The holiday has been announced in connection with the urs (death anniversary) of Sindh's most popular Sufi saint, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.