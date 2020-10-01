Can't connect right now! retry
Prominent UK MPs join Labour Friends of Kashmir executive

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Labour members of the UK parliament including Shabana Mahmood, Naz Shah, Sam Tarry and Rachel Hopkins have joined the Labour Friends of Kashmir Executive at the inaugural meeting of the Labour Friends of Kashmir Parliamentary Liaison Committee.

The organisation chair Andrew Gwynne MP announced the appointments of the Labour MPs. At least 20 MPS attended the meeting.

Senior officials of the organisation including Chairman Andrew Gwynne, National Coordinator Wajid Khan and General Secretary Waseem Zaffar gave briefing to the members of the UK parliament on the work of the organisation. They highlighted the importance of helping the Labour Party develop a strong policy to bring about peace in South Asia with a focus on the eradication of human rights violations.

Briefing the MPs, the chairman said, "I'm delighted to welcome my parliamentary colleagues to the executive who will join a talented group wanting to work across the Labour movement to play a role in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the longstanding Kashmir issue. Shabana, Naz, Sam and Rachel are all champions of the cause, and their skills will make Labour Friends of Kashmir stronger."

Rt Hon Liam Byrne MP and Anas Sarwar MSP will now work as West Midlands and Scottish Parliament spokespersons for Labour Friends of Kashmir, respectively, according to an announcement at the meeting.

Gwynne commented, "Liam and Anas are two of the most passionate parliamentarians who have always spoke up in support of the people of Kashmir. Their organisational skills will no doubt be a huge asset to Labour Friends of Kashmir."

Associated with the Labour movement, the Labour Friends of Kashmir is a voluntary group that campaigns for peace and justice in Kashmir, with a specific focus on international law and human rights.

