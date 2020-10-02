Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs

The shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Photo: file

HYDERABAD: The 277th urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai — Sindh's most popular Sufi saint — will be observed throughout the province today, as the Sindh government issued a list of standard operating procedures to be observed by those visiting his shrine in Bhit Shah located at the Matiari district.

The traditional activities of the three-day event will remain limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail's participation at the opening ceremony of the urs has also been suspended.

"Simple events will be held [for the urs] in compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs," said SSP Matiari Asif Bughio. "Zaireens can recite fateha [at the shrine] but wearing masks will be mandatory," he said.

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced a holiday on October 2 due to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs.

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

Thousands of people from across the province pay respect to the Sufi saint on the occasion of his urs.

Each year, the three-day ceremony of the urs begins with poetry marathons, literature conferences and other activities to celebrate the Sufi saint’s poetry.