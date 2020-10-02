Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs begins today, Sindh govt issues COVID-19 SOPs

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

The shrine of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. Photo: file

HYDERABAD: The 277th urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai — Sindh's most popular Sufi saint —  will be observed throughout the province today, as the Sindh government issued a list of standard operating procedures to be observed by those visiting his shrine in Bhit Shah located at the Matiari district. 

The traditional activities of the three-day event will remain limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail's participation at the opening ceremony of the urs has also been suspended. 

Read more: Sindh government announces public holiday for Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs on Oct 2

"Simple events will be held [for the urs] in compliance with the COVID-19 SOPs," said SSP Matiari Asif Bughio. "Zaireens can recite fateha [at the shrine] but wearing masks will be mandatory," he said. 

Earlier, the Sindh government had announced a holiday on October 2 due to Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai's urs. 

The urs begins every year on 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

Thousands of people from across the province pay respect to the Sufi saint on the occasion of his urs. 

Each year, the three-day ceremony of the urs begins with poetry marathons, literature conferences and other activities to celebrate the Sufi saint’s poetry.

More From Pakistan:

COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

COVID-19: Sindh govt imposes micro smart lockdown in Karachi's Creek Vista Apartments, Askari III

Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'

Pakistan Customs makes 'one of the largest seizures of heroin in recent past'
PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders

PEMRA bans broadcast of speeches, interviews of proclaimed offenders/absconders
Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district

Coronavirus: Authorities impose micro smart lockdown in Karachi's South district
Indian intelligence agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan: FO

Indian intelligence agencies orchestrating financial crimes in Pakistan: FO
Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter starting October 15: SSG officials

Sindh's CNG pumps to remain shut all winter starting October 15: SSG officials
Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away

Former Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Muzaffar Hussain Usmani passes away
Pakistan Army stands behind a democratic government: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army stands behind a democratic government: PM Imran Khan
Gold price in Pakistan decreases further on October 1

Gold price in Pakistan decreases further on October 1
Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana case

Accountability court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's property in Toshakhana case
Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz

Nawaz Sharif taking revenge from Pakistan through his speeches: Shibli Faraz
Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'

Maryam Nawaz rules out dialogue with govt, refuses to recognise current 'set-up'

Latest

view all