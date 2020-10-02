COVID-19: 100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

Close to 300 stranded Pakistanis have returned from India after the coronavirus pandemic hit the world. Photo: File

LAHORE: Close to 100 Pakistanis stranded in different states of India because of the COVID-19 lockdowns returned home through the Wagah border on Thursday, The News reported.

The publication said that a letter sent to the Indian government by the Pakistani mission in New Delhi helped ensure the return of the Pakistani nationals from India.

The Pakistanis returned home through the Wagah border after being handed over by the Indian authorities.

According to the report, they will now undergo a medical check-up and will be quarantined if required.

So far, close to 300 stranded Pakistanis have returned from India. They were stuck in different states due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Last month, Pakistan also allowed students from Indian occupied Kashmir studying in different institutes in Pakistan to return from India via the Wagah border.