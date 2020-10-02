Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 02 2020
'Dirilis: Ertugrul' most widely watched series: PM Imran Khan

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Imran Khan praises 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' again, reminds nation about his initial thoughts about this drama

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reminded the nation about his initial thoughts on Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, being aired on state-run television with Urdu dubbing.

During an interview with a private TV, PM Imran Khan said, “I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity.”

State-run television PTV is telecasting popular Turkish drama, dubbed as the ‘Turkish Game of Thrones’ by its fans worldwide, on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In March, with the virus stifling television studios, Khan had issued special instructions to the broadcaster to air the series in a bid to boost Islamic culture and values among young people.

The five-season series tells the story of Ertugrul, the father of Osman I who founded the Ottoman Empire, which ruled parts of Europe, Western Asia and North Africa for more than 600 years.

The drama series has smashed previous television records in Pakistan since it started airing on PTV.

