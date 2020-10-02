Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Tabish Gohar had served as chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years. Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appointed former K-Electric chief executive officer Tabish Gohar as his special assistant on power, said a notification issued by the Cabinet secretariat.

Gohar had served as the chairman and CEO for K-Electric for seven years and the power supply company posted a profit after 17 years under his tenure. He retired as the chairman, CEO and director of K-Electric in 2015.

The new appointment comes days after Maulana Tahir Ashrafi was inducted into the federal cabinet as the special assistant to the prime minister on religious harmony. 

