PSX witnesses bearish trend as KSE-100 loses 606 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday registered a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 606.09 points, or 1.49%, by the close of the trading session to reach 40,070.83.



A total of 348,589,710 shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs12.441 billion. Stocks of 398 companies were traded, of which 86 gained in value, 302 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL), with 52,658,500 shares traded. K-Electric Limited (KEL) and TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG) closed out the top three symbols traded, with volumes of 35,084,000 and 24,661,500.