Friday Oct 02 2020
PSX witnesses bearish trend as KSE-100 loses 606 points

Friday Oct 02, 2020

A trader is busy on call as resumes business at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi, on June 30, 2020. — PPI/Files

The Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday registered a negative note, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 606.09 points, or 1.49%, by the close of the trading session to reach 40,070.83.

A total of 348,589,710 shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs12.441 billion. Stocks of 398 companies were traded, of which 86 gained in value, 302 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Hascol Petroleum Limited (HASCOL), with 52,658,500 shares traded. K-Electric Limited (KEL) and TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG) closed out the top three symbols traded, with volumes of 35,084,000 and 24,661,500.

