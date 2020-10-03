Can't connect right now! retry
Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku

Pakistani and Turkish flags can be seen placed on a residential complex in Azerbaijan capital. Picture @Ali_F_Alizada

BAKU: The flags of Pakistan and Turkey were displayed by the people of Azerbaijan in the capital after both the nations supported the country in its fight against Armenia.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in the heaviest fight in years over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in which over 100 people have been killed since the clashes erupted on Sunday.

Read more: Why are Armenia and Azerbaijan fighting?

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Ali Alizada shared a photo on his social media showing flags of Turkey and Pakistan placed on a residential building in Baku.

Earlier, Islamabad had expressed "deep concern" on the deteriorating security situation in the region after Armenian forces' intensive shelling on the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Office in a statement said that Pakistan considers attacks on Azerbaijan villages by the Armenian forces as “reprehensible and most unfortunate”.

"Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence," the FO said in a statement.

On Friday, the Foreign Office refuted the reports that Pakistan Army is fighting alongside the Azerbaijan forces in Karabakh.

"Such reports are irresponsible," FO spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said in response to Indian media claims.

On Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev thanked Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan for their support in the fighting against Armenian forces.

Aliyev said Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey had all demonstrated support, but added that Azerbaijan’s army did not need external help.

