Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus

Nicholas F. Luna, Assistant to the President and Director of Oval Office Operations, looks as President Donald Trump makes remarks as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, May 18, 2020. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI

US President Donald Trump's aide Nick Luna was the latest White House aide to contract the coronavirus on Sunday, a little over 24 hours after the American president checked into the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment.



Luna serves as a personal attendant to President Donald Trump and is known as one of Trump's so-called body men. He fell ill a few days after another close Trump White House staffer, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection as well.

He had accompanied Trump when the American president flew to Cleveland for his presidential debate with Joe Biden and was also on the Air Force One on the Minnesota trip when Hicks first felt symptoms of the virus.



The White House press office had no immediate comment.

Luna travels with the president, holds his paper and is responsible for maintaining his schedule. A number of prominent Republican lawmakers and officials heave tested positive for COVID-19.



Trump’s re-election campaign manager Bill Stepien, 2016 and campaign manager Kellyanne Conwa have also contracted COVID-19.