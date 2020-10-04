Can't connect right now! retry
President Alvi to visit Kuwait on Monday to condole death of emir Sheikh al-Sabah

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah arrives at Heathrow Airport in London November 26, 2012. Reuters/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi will visit Kuwait on Monday to offer condolences over the sad demise of the emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The president will meet the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and convey the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.

“Pakistan and Kuwait are bound by a close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of the late emir, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level," it said.

Late emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan. He made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer.

"His efforts in the bilateral context and for regional peace and stability will be long remembered,” it added.

