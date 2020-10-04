Prince William answers questions about Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Prince William was asked a couple of questions about his children during During a visit to Liverpool documented in the film titled "Prince William: A Planet for Us All."

“Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?” asked one child, according to Hello! magazine.

“No they’re about as cheeky as each other,” William answered. “They’re very cheeky,” he answered.

Another student asked him if George had taught the family how to do the floss dance.

"No, Charlotte can floss," William replied, noting that their daughter had mastered it at the age of 4 and that his wife could also do the popular dance style.

“Catherine can floss but I can't. It's, it's like a really horrible film to watch me floss,” he added.