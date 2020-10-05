Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Oct 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump's coronavirus treatment suggests he may be suffering from a severe infection, say experts

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 05, 2020

US President Donald Trump wears a protective face mask during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrisville, North Carolina, US, July 27, 2020. Picture taken July 27, 2020. — Reuters

Medical experts – not directly involved in the treatment of US President Donald Trump – have suggested that the US president might be suffering from a far more severe case of the coronavirus than his physicians have been claiming.

According to an article published in The New York Times on Monday, Trump’s doctors presented positive assessments of his condition, however, the few medical details they disclosed — including his fluctuating oxygen levels and a decision to begin treatment with a steroid drug – indicate that his case may be severe.

Although the videos released by White House hardly show any sign of Trump being sick but the doctors, during a news conference at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, disclosed that the drop in president’s oxygen levels indicate that a patient's lungs are compromised.

Read more: Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

“The president’s medical team also said that he had been prescribed dexamethasone on Saturday. The drug is a steroid used to head off an immune system overreaction that kills many COVID-19 patients”, read the article.

The drug is beneficial in people with critical or severe COVID-19 who require extra oxygen as the medicine is not helpful – and may even be harmful – in people with a milder case of the disease.

“The dexamethasone is the most mystifying of the drugs we’re seeing him being given at this point,” said Dr. Thomas McGinn, physician-in-chief at Northwell Health, the largest health care provider in New York State. The drug is normally not used unless the patient’s condition seems to be deteriorating, he added.

However, due to the ambiguous picture presented by Trump's physicians, it was not clear whether they had given him dexamethasone too quickly, or whether the president was far sicker than has been publicly acknowledged.

Last week, Trump had announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus and are going into quarantine "immediately".

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" the US president had tweeted.

Trump, who has a history of downplaying the virus since it emerged in the United States, was  moved to the Walter Reed Military Hospital for treatment.

 Many political leaders from around the world — as well as Joe Biden, his main opponent in the upcoming presidential elections — have wished him a speedy recovery.

More From World:

Azerbaijan president says no end to military action until Armenia sets withdrawal timeline

Azerbaijan president says no end to military action until Armenia sets withdrawal timeline
British PM Johnson says COVID-19 pandemic to be bumpy

British PM Johnson says COVID-19 pandemic to be bumpy
US President Donald Trump could return to the White House on Monday: doctors

US President Donald Trump could return to the White House on Monday: doctors
President Alvi to visit Kuwait on Monday to condole death of emir Sheikh al-Sabah

President Alvi to visit Kuwait on Monday to condole death of emir Sheikh al-Sabah
Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite coronavirus fears

Pilgrims flood Iraq's Karbala for Arbaeen despite coronavirus fears
Turkey slams Armenian 'attacks on civilians' in Azerbaijan city

Turkey slams Armenian 'attacks on civilians' in Azerbaijan city
Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'
Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus

Trump's aide Nick Luna tests positive for coronavirus
In pictures: Saudi Arabia welcomes Umrah pilgrims after 7-month hiatus

In pictures: Saudi Arabia welcomes Umrah pilgrims after 7-month hiatus
Here's how you can register for Umrah in Saudi Arabia using the Eatmarna app

Here's how you can register for Umrah in Saudi Arabia using the Eatmarna app
Armenia reports heavy losses as conflict with Azerbaijan intensifies, says it faces 'historic threat'

Armenia reports heavy losses as conflict with Azerbaijan intensifies, says it faces 'historic threat'
Police spot 'suspicious package' near Walter Reed Hospital where Trump undergoes treatment

Police spot 'suspicious package' near Walter Reed Hospital where Trump undergoes treatment

Latest

view all