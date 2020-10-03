Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

"The Simpsons" is arguably one of the most popular animated TV shows in the world.

The show has predicted many major life events, including Trump's rise to power and 9/11.

The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump would be America's president in an episode in 2000.



Ever since news broke that Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, people are searching for predictions The Simpsons made about the president.

Many social media users were wondering whether the animated show had predicted Trump's death.

Social media was inundated with images of Trump's character from the show lying in a casket, with many tweets claiming that his death was predicted on the show.

Fans who claimed to have watched more than 700 hundreds episodes of the show rejected the claims regarding the death of Trump's character.

They said they have not seen or heard about any episode where Donald Trump died and that's because no such episode exist.