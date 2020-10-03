Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Did 'The Simpsons' predict Donald Trump's death? Here's the answer

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

"The Simpsons" is arguably  one of the most popular animated TV shows in the world.

The show has predicted many major life events, including Trump's rise to power and 9/11.

The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump would be America's president in an episode in 2000.

Ever since news broke that Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, people are searching for predictions The Simpsons made about the president.

Many social media users were wondering whether the animated show had predicted Trump's death.

Social media  was inundated with images of Trump's character from the show lying in a casket, with many tweets claiming that his death was predicted on the show.

Fans who claimed to have watched more than 700 hundreds episodes of the show rejected the claims regarding the death of Trump's character. 

They said they have not seen or heard about any episode where Donald Trump died and that's because no such episode exist. 

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden

Megan Thee Stallion joins SNL cast as Jim Carrey plays Joe Biden
Canadian monarchists admire Prince William and Kate Middleton

Canadian monarchists admire Prince William and Kate Middleton

Supporters ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'

Supporters ask Joe Biden to seek inspiration from Eminem's '8 Mile'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ready to celebrate Christmas with Queen: report
Ertugrul's Bamsi Alp looks dapper in latest picture

Ertugrul's Bamsi Alp looks dapper in latest picture
Snoop Dogg fans left surprised as he sends prayers to Trump

Snoop Dogg fans left surprised as he sends prayers to Trump
John Lennon’s former aide getting sued by Yoko Ono for exploiting singer

John Lennon’s former aide getting sued by Yoko Ono for exploiting singer
Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly thinks his music changed after romance with Megan Fox
‘BLACKPINK’ open up about their candid thoughts on working with Selena Gomez

‘BLACKPINK’ open up about their candid thoughts on working with Selena Gomez
Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt

Angeline Jolie loses battle to remove judge ahead of court appearance against Brad Pitt
Mariah Carey promotes new album ‘The Rarities’ with unreleased music

Mariah Carey promotes new album ‘The Rarities’ with unreleased music
Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man

Shia LaBeouf faces battery and theft charges after allegedly attacking a man

Latest

view all