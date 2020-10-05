Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Registration for CSS 2021 exams in Pakistan to begin from today

ISLAMABAD: The registration for the Central Superior Examinations (CSS) will begin from today across the country, reported The News on Monday.

Candidates who want to appear for the CSS examinations 2021 will register themselves online from today, Monday, October 5, 2020. According to official sources, the last date for submission of applications on the FPSC web portal is November 3.

Official sources speaking to The News revealed that applicants will be required to submit a hard copy of their official application with necessary documents to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) headquarters before November 13, 2020.

Submissions after the above mentioned date and incomplete documents will not be entertained.

The CSS examinations will commence from February 18, 2021 in 19 cities including Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Gilgit, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Larkana, Multan, Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Quetta , Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Sukkur simultaneously.

Men and women, including differently-abled persons holding at least a second division in their Bachelor’s degree and aged between 21 to 30 years are eligible to give the examinations. (2 years age relaxation in special cases).

Forms can be downloaded from www.f­psc.gov.

