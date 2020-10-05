Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Oct 05 2020
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 5

Monday Oct 05, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Monday, October 5, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar 
119121
Canadian Dollar 
123125.5
China Yaun
24.2524.4
Euro192194
Japanese Yen1.581.61
Saudi Riyal43.5544
UAE Dirham4545.5
UK Pound Sterling212.5216
US Dollar164.5165.3

