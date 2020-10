KARACHI: The price of 24 karat gold in Pakistan increased by Rs700 per tola on Monday, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

After the increase by Rs700, the price of 24k gold stood at Rs112,500 per tola.

Consequently, the price of 10 grammes of 24k gold increased by Rs600 to Rs96,450.

Meanwhile, 22k gold prices increased to Rs88,413 per tola from Rs87,863 per tola compared to Saturday.

In the global market, gold has increased in value by $6 to $1,906 per ounce.