Tuesday Oct 06 2020
PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 6

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency BuyingSelling
Australian Dollar
116.6119.1
Canadian Dollar 
123125.5
China Yaun
24.2524.4
Euro
192.1194.1
Japanese Yen
1.581.61
Saudi Riyal
43.644.05
UAE Dirham
45.145.6
UK Pound Sterling
212.6216.1
US Dollar
164.6165.4

