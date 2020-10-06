PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 6

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020
The following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|116.6
|119.1
|Canadian Dollar
|123
|125.5
|China Yaun
|24.25
|24.4
|Euro
|192.1
|194.1
|Japanese Yen
|1.58
|1.61
|Saudi Riyal
|43.6
|44.05
|UAE Dirham
|45.1
|45.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|212.6
|216.1
|US Dollar
|164.6
|165.4