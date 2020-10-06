2nd year result for pre-engineering group announced

KARACHI: The Board of Higher Secondary Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday announced the results of the intermediate Part-II pre-engineering group for the examination 2020.

Chairman Inter-Board Professor Inam Ahmed said that 32,653 students had registered for the second year exam out of which 32,606 passed the examination. He added that the result showed that 99.86% of candidates cleared the second year exam.

Professor Ahmed said examinations for the second year students could not be held due to the coronavirus and students have been promoted as per the government’s policy. He added all students were given marks for the second year as per their first-year results and were also given additional 3% marks.

As per the press release 1,072 candidates passed with A-one grade, 2,256 obtained A-grade, 3,494 obtained B-grade, 4,566 were awarded C-grade, 11,673 got D-grade and 9,503 passed with E-grade. While 42 candidates were declared pass.

Students can access their results below: