Tuesday Oct 06 2020
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston 'wept uncontrollably' while touring her house for the first time

Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Aniston's taste is recognized as the classiest and most pristine in all of Tinseltown.

The Friends actor’s mega-mansion has also hit headlines quite a few times over its spectacular beauty and the regal feel oozing out of each of its corner.

Designer Stephen Shadley remembers the iconic moment in his career when he first showed Aniston around her house for the first time after it was designed.

“Her estate manager … had a dirty martini waiting for her. She cried her way through the whole house. She was just overwhelmed with happiness at her new home,” said Stephen.

Earlier in an interview to Architectural Digest, the 51-year-old actor had said, “The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room."

"It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here,” she added. 

