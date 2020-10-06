PSX: Stocks make modest recovery, but KSE-100 remains around 39,000

Stocks of 350 companies were traded on Tuesday out of which 200 gained in value, 132 declined and 18 remained unchanged. Photo: File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday showed slight signs of a recovery, ending the day on a positive note.

The benchmark KSE 100 Index gained 55 points, or 0.14%, by the close of trading to reach 39,127.

Close to 274.4 million shares had changed hands by the end of the session, with a total worth of nearly Rs9.27 billion.

Stocks of 350 companies were traded, of which 200 gained in value, 132 declined and 18 remained unchanged.

Volumes were led by Hascol, with 78.2 million shares traded. Unity Foods Limited, TRG Pakistan, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Fauji Foods Limited (FFL) closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 36.8m, 29.3m, 16.5m and 14.3m, respectively.

Hascol share price was down 1.37%, trading at Rs15.85; Unity Foods Ltd share price was up 6.65%, trading at Rs14.76; TRG share price was down 2.50%, trading at Rs42.09; PRL share price was up 5.54%, trading at Rs16.77; while FFL share price was up 5.45%, trading at Rs14.31.

The KSE-100 index showed signs of recovery at the start of trading, however, by 9:30am, stocks started to see selling pressure, with the market reaching its lowest point around 10:30am.

The index started to make a recovery up until mid-day, but touched another low at 3pm before ending the day with a late rally.

